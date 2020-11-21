Social media keeps his students learning

“The response has been so positive,” she said. “Staying connected has certainly been a challenge, and they’re on Instagram anyway. It’s inspired some of our teachers to use more technology while we’re still remote.”

For Bridges, the most important aspect has been giving his students a safe way to keep in touch.

“Even if it’s virtual, it gives them a voice to talk about whatever they want, and during these times, they often don’t have a safe place to do that,” he said. “I do it because it shows I’ll go the extra mile. I always think about the type of teacher I’d like to have. I know my own creativity comes in part from all the amazing educators I had who poured their energy into me.”

Bridges' teaching is part of a passion for serving the Atlanta Heights Charter area. It comes from his deep connections to the community: He graduated as the valedictorian from Booker T. Washington High, just a few minutes from his job, and earned a degree from Morehouse.

“It’s even more meaningful for me to teach in the community that reared me and had so much to do with my growth and development,” he said. “I know the impact a teacher relationship can have, and I make a conscious effort to be that kind of educator every day.”

