Sistine Chapel exhibit available at Atlanta venue

This showcase features 34 reproductions such as “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement.” Michelangelo’s celebrated scenes - normally viewed from the ground to the lofty chapel ceiling - are re-created at eye level in their original size, allowing visitors to observe all the intricate details of these masterpieces. Previously seen in world-renowned venues such as the Mall of America, Vienna Cathedral, New York’s Oculus at the World Trade Center and the World Financial Center in Shanghai, the exhibition combines one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements with state-of-the-art technology, fully immersing visitors in an intriguing experience. The overwhelming impression for the observer is the details of the art, the closeness to the picture, and the modern style now more than 500 years old. Timed tickets are available to limit capacity and ensure social distancing. Multilingual audio guides available.

Date: Through May 23 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays