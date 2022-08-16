Sink violations put food at risk at Teppan Poke

At Teppan Poke & Hibachi in Buford, sinks were misused during a recent routine health inspection, creating a food safety risk.
Hand sinks were used to fill containers, dump food and rinse utensils. Dishes were also rinsed and washed at the vegetable sink, and a pot was cleaned in the dump sink, then dipped into sanitizer and removed and stored as clean. Serving utensils were in tepid water.
In other violations, employees were preparing food while wearing jewelry on the wrist, a second consecutive violation. In addition, cell phones and medications were among the food items. And an employee didn’t wash their hands before putting on gloves and then exposed gloved hands to other contaminants.
Dry food toppings were uncovered near the register, and food in coolers was improperly stored and at risk of contamination. For example, raw salmon, tuna and unwashed vegetables were above ready-to-eat foods in several coolers.
Teppan Poke & Hibachi, 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, scored 60/U on the inspection, down from a previous score of 97/A in 2021. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.
