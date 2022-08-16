Sink violations put food at risk at Teppan Poke

Hand sinks were used to fill containers, dump food and rinse utensils. Dishes were also rinsed and washed at the vegetable sink, and a pot was cleaned in the dump sink, then dipped into sanitizer and removed and stored as clean. Serving utensils were in tepid water.

In other violations, employees were preparing food while wearing jewelry on the wrist, a second consecutive violation. In addition, cell phones and medications were among the food items. And an employee didn’t wash their hands before putting on gloves and then exposed gloved hands to other contaminants.