Who is Walt Nauta, the alleged co-conspirator in Donald Trump's classified docs case?
Sink, cooler a concern at McDonough taqueria

Local News
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

Taqueria El Crucero in McDonough had a score drop due to maintenance problems with a cooler and a sink.

The ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler was 44 degrees, and some of the foods were at unsafe temperatures. Ice was used to cool down the pork, chicken and beef.

The restaurant also had a leak in a pipe underneath the three-compartment sink, which the inspector said must be repaired before the next inspection.

In other violations, eggs were above cheese and meat items in the coolers. In addition, several items on the steam well had too low temperatures. These included fried rice, beef, pork, shrimp and refried beans.

Cooked steak and chicken had no preparation or discard dates. And boxes of frozen steak and chicken were on the floor in the walk-in freezer, and containers of oil and sauces were on the floor in the kitchen.

Taqueria El Crucero, 1556 S. Zack Hinton Parkway, scored 64/U, down from a 93/A. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
