Seniors get surprise visits

The gesture was a recognition of the students’ challenges in an unusual senior year and was inspired by a similar event in April.

“The pandemic hit in mid-March, and by April, it was clear we couldn’t continue with our graduation as we’d hoped,” said Gulley. “So on the last day of class, we took the seniors a graduation sign and gave them some gifts. The seniors this year have also missed out on a great deal, but rather than waiting for April, we thought this was a great way to begin the spring semester and the countdown to graduation.”

Hines, who plans to study pre-law at Florida A&M in the fall, was impressed by the gesture that acknowledged what a challenging school year it’s been.

“It has been difficult, but my school has done a lot to make us feel like we would have if things were kind of normal,” she said. “I appreciate what they’ve done and for personally hand-delivering such a nice gift of brownies, cookies and M&Ms, and a sign I put out on the lawn with my name on it that says I’m looking forward to graduation 2021. They didn’t tell us it was happening, but it shows how they went the extra mile for us. I’m very grateful.”’

Who’s doing good? Each Sunday, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com