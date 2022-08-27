Seniors get computer savvy

“We also cover how to add apps, how to create a Word doc and the basics of word processing,” he said. “Internet and email are in another lesson.”

Buege, who honed his own computer skills while working at Lockheed, decided to share his expertise after he retired and was looking for something to do. The Marietta resident has been leading classes for Cobb seniors since 2011.

“Often times, people come into the class and say, ‘My son or daughter wants me to be able to do this or that,’” he said. “We show them how. But it’s not just about being in touch with family; it’s also important for seniors to have access to websites to keep up to date on things like benefits.”

Her son was the catalyst that got her into the classroom, said Mobley.

“Even though I tried to forget about all this technology, he said, ‘Mom, please take a computer course,’” she said. “I’m doing it because it’s necessary. And Paul’s patience and experience have been really helpful.”

Buege encourages participants to bring their own laptops so they can quickly get comfortable with the technology they’ll have at home. During the COVID lockdown, Speakman also received a grant to purchase some tablets for home-bound seniors.

“We also had two instructors go to the seniors’ homes to show them how to use them,” she said. “It’s so important for seniors to know how to use a computer, especially since so many programs now are online. Without a computer, you can’t access a lot.”

More introductory classes are planned for early 2023. An advanced course is set for later this fall.

Details are available through Cobb Senior Services at cobbcounty.org/senior-services or by calling 770-528-5388.

