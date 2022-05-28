Senior earns MBA through free USG program

Despite recognizing the vast industry challenges, Lorey admits he didn’t realize how much of a challenge going back to school would be.

“My first class was finance, and I thought, ‘I’ve got this; I’ve been doing it for 40-plus years,’” he said. “But I had to work at the technology-oriented classes and learn a lot of applications. Sometimes I’d watch the video lessons in slow motion to see what the instructor was doing. But then I’d take another marketing course and feel smart again.”

Courses also paired him with younger students whose technology skills were stronger. “But I was able to bring the real-world into our projects,” said Lorey. “Sometimes it was just outside-the-box thinking they didn’t have.”

Lorey signed up for two eight-week courses each quarter and took breaks during the summers. Along the way he retired and was waylaid by a minor stroke and COVID, but he decided a degree was his goal.

“If you’re not learning, you’re dying,” he said. “One of most important things we taught our children was if you start something, you finish it.”

Earlier this month, Lorey reached his goal and earned his MBA, 45 years after his first. As a GSU alum, he’s joined by his two sons, one who also has a Robinson MBA and one with a master’s in finance, taxation and accounting. He’s also become an advocate for the 62+ program.

“I’ve probably told 50 people about it, and no one had any idea of what I was talking about,” he said.

Georgia residents interested in the 62+ program should contact the institution they’d like to attend; many list specific information about admissions and degree requirements on their websites.

A general overview is online at usg.edu/student_affairs/prospective_students/62_and_older.

