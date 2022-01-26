Second Helpings Atlanta rescues food to feed metro Atlanta

“SHA recognizes that a key to its success is offering a rich, rewarding volunteer experience that has a meaningful impact in the community without having a significant impact on people’s busy schedules,” said Eden.

SHA’s 90-minute model is designed to allow volunteers to leave their home or place of work, rescue food from a food donor, deliver it to a partner agency and return home or work in 90 minutes or less, making volunteering once or repeatedly easier and more accessible.

Who’s helping?

Second Helpings Atlanta

Services: By rescuing surplus food and distributing it to agencies across Metro Atlanta, SHA serves as a link between food donors and partner agencies who feed the hungry daily.

How to help: Volunteer to make deliveries or pack meal kits by visiting secondhelpingsatlanta.org.

Where to donate: Donate at secondhelpingsatlanta.org/ways-to-give/

How to get help: Agencies interested in becoming a partner agency with SHA can apply here: https://live-second-helpings-atlanta.pantheonsite.io/new-partner-agency-online-

request-form/

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.