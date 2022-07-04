Second failing inspection for Kobe Steakhouse

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Peachtree City recently received its second failing health score on a routine inspection this year.
Numerous eggs were above the safe temperature range and discarded. Eggs were on shelves, carts and counters. Some had temperatures of 78 degrees, well above the 41-degree limit. The inspector said that eggs for the hibachi grill should be kept in coolers until used.
The restaurant had a repeat violation of mold or mildew inside the ice bin. The inspector wrote that the “accumulation was so severe that it dripped onto my hand when placing my hand in the ice bin.”
In other violations, containers of chemicals in the kitchen were unlabeled. In addition, wet wiping cloths were on counters throughout the facility instead of inside sanitizer buckets.
The facility also needed cleaning. There was an accumulation of debris under and around the equipment and inside the coolers.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, 2876 Highway 54, Peachtree City, scored 57/U. The restaurant had a failing score of 53/U in February. Following the inspection, employees met with environmental health officials and corrected the safety violations. There will be no follow-up inspection.
