ajc logo
X

Second failing inspection for Kobe Steakhouse

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Peachtree City recently received its second failing health score on a routine inspection this year.

Numerous eggs were above the safe temperature range and discarded. Eggs were on shelves, carts and counters. Some had temperatures of 78 degrees, well above the 41-degree limit. The inspector said that eggs for the hibachi grill should be kept in coolers until used.

The restaurant had a repeat violation of mold or mildew inside the ice bin. The inspector wrote that the “accumulation was so severe that it dripped onto my hand when placing my hand in the ice bin.”

In other violations, containers of chemicals in the kitchen were unlabeled. In addition, wet wiping cloths were on counters throughout the facility instead of inside sanitizer buckets.

The facility also needed cleaning. There was an accumulation of debris under and around the equipment and inside the coolers.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, 2876 Highway 54, Peachtree City, scored 57/U. The restaurant had a failing score of 53/U in February. Following the inspection, employees met with environmental health officials and corrected the safety violations. There will be no follow-up inspection.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed3h ago
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend
18h ago
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
2h ago
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
1h ago
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
1h ago
Senbere Teferi wins women’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
11m ago
The Latest
Forsyth County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
Paulding County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top