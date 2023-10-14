Score drops at Sushi Osawa

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 minute ago
X

At Sushi Osawa in Peachtree Corners, employees were not washing their hands when changing tasks or entering the kitchen, which led to a failing health score.

During a routine inspection, employees entered the kitchen and handled food without washing their hands.

One employee washed their gloves after handling raw meat and then ready-to-eat items. The inspector said the gloves should have been discarded and the hands washed.

Also, food workers drank coffee and water from open cups in the prep area.

Sushi Osawa, 5270 Peachtree Parkway, scored 58/U, down from 83/B.

Among other violations, the tempura batter was on time control but had no start or discard times. The tempura was discarded, and a new batch was placed until time control.

The sanitizer in cleaning buckets for the dining area and sushi bar was too weak.

Sushi Osawa will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
