Score drops at Sushi Osawa

During a routine inspection, employees entered the kitchen and handled food without washing their hands.

One employee washed their gloves after handling raw meat and then ready-to-eat items. The inspector said the gloves should have been discarded and the hands washed.

Also, food workers drank coffee and water from open cups in the prep area.

Sushi Osawa, 5270 Peachtree Parkway, scored 58/U, down from 83/B.

Among other violations, the tempura batter was on time control but had no start or discard times. The tempura was discarded, and a new batch was placed until time control.

The sanitizer in cleaning buckets for the dining area and sushi bar was too weak.

Sushi Osawa will be re-inspected.