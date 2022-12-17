Score drops at Pasta da Pulcinella

Atlanta Italian restaurant Pasta da Pulcinella scored 60/U during a recent routine health inspection.
The ice machine in the kitchen had a heavy build-up of slim and needed to be cleaned and sanitized before using again.
Several cold foods were at unsafe temperatures, including grilled chicken, heavy cream, butter and sliced tomatoes. These items were discarded.
Several food items in storage and display were uncovered, exposing them to contamination.
In addition, some pans were on top of ready-to-eat foods on a prep top in the kitchen. These foods were discarded.
Among other violations, serving utensils were in tepid water between uses. In addition, hot water was unavailable in the restaurant during the inspection. And, gnats were at the front bar.
Pasta da Pulcinella, 1123 Peachtree Walk, Atlanta, had a previous score of 84/B from 2019. It will be re-inspected.
