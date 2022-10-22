ajc logo
Score drops at Papa Lou’s Kitchen in Fayetteville

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Papa Lou’s Kitchen in Fayetteville saw its score fall from a 98/A to a 52/U during a recent routine health inspection.

Numerous foods in the reach-in cooler were at unsafe temperatures. Among the items discarded were cheese, macaroni, butter, raw eggs, salmon, chicken and cream.

Other violations included the improper storage of cold foods. Raw eggs and chicken were above dairy products, ready-to-eat foods and raw fish.

An employee left the kitchen several times during the inspection and returned, changing gloves without washing their hands.

A sanitizer bucket was in the hand sink, making it inaccessible for washing hands. And the prep sink was misused for preparing raw meats instead of fruits and vegetables.

Cooked foods in large, covered containers were cooled incorrectly in refrigeration. The items were broken down, opened and placed out to cool.

The restaurant was also missing employee health reporting documents and had no certified food safety food manager on staff.

Papa Lou’s Kitchen, 340 Glynn St. N., Fayetteville, will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame makes inaugural inductions Saturday

