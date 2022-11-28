Score drops at Fortune Cookie on Briarcliff

Fortune Cookie Restaurant on Briarcliff Road scored 60/U on a recent routine health inspection, dropping from an 84/B earned a year ago.
There were several violations with food handling. For example, an employee handled ready-to-eat egg rolls without wearing gloves. Another handled a cell phone and then washed their hands while wearing gloves.
An employee’s beverage was on ice inside the ice machine.
Among other violations, food containers were stored on the floor throughout the facility, exposing them to contamination. For example, containers of chips were under the wok station, and buckets of chips were on the floor in the central kitchen. In addition, containers of sauces were also on the floor.
The hand sink in the kitchen had no soap, and an employee used a hand sink to refill a water container.
Several containers of seasonings and sauce bottles were unlabeled. And a spray bottle with chemicals was also unlabeled.
Fortune Cookie Restaurant, 2480 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, will be re-inspected.
