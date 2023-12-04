Score at Korean restaurant in Duluth drops to 54/U

The health score of Dan Moo Ji, a Korean restaurant in Duluth, dropped from 100/A to 54/U following a routine inspection.
The inspector said an employee licked their fingers, and another touched their face, and both proceeded to work with food without washing their hands.
Numerous cooked items were cooling improperly in covered containers. The beef and tuna salad were moved into the freezer to cool down. Cooked sprouts were discarded.
Beef broth on the stove was also out of the temperature range and discarded.
Among other violations, the restaurant was using an unapproved pesticide. And Butane fuel was stored with the food and single-serve items.
Parasite documents were unavailable for the fish served raw. Serving utensils for rice were stored in water at room temperature.
Dan Moo Ji, 3230 Steve Reynolds Blvd., will be re-inspected.
