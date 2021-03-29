SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators grant opens April 8

The Georgia Council for the Arts sent out information that the Small Business Administration recently announced that the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal is scheduled to open on Thursday, April 8, according to a press release.
Here is what eligible organizations need to do to be ready to apply on April 8:
- Secure a Dun & Bradstreet (DUNS) number
- Register with SAM.gov
- Gather the materials on the latest application checklist
- Register for the SBA’s March 30 informational webinar
- Sign up to be notified when the portal opens
The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
It is worth noting that this grant program is not offered through Georgia Council for the Arts. This is a federal grant program offered by the Small Business Administration.
Information: www.svograntportal.sba.gov/s/