SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators grant opens April 8

The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

It is worth noting that this grant program is not offered through Georgia Council for the Arts. This is a federal grant program offered by the Small Business Administration.