SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators grant opens April 8

The Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was established through the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act to provide over $16 billion in economic relief to target industries. The SVOG application is slated to open April 8, 2021.

By Pamela Miller for the AJC

The Georgia Council for the Arts sent out information that the Small Business Administration recently announced that the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal is scheduled to open on Thursday, April 8, according to a press release.

Here is what eligible organizations need to do to be ready to apply on April 8:

The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

It is worth noting that this grant program is not offered through Georgia Council for the Arts. This is a federal grant program offered by the Small Business Administration.

Information: www.svograntportal.sba.gov/s/

