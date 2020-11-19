X

Weekend lane closures precede new Ga. 400 exit ramp debut

View looks north along Ga. 400 at Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs. A new exit ramp from the southbound expressway to Abernathy takes shape in this aerial view from November, 2020.
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Sandy Springs | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic disruptions this weekend in the Sandy Springs/Perimeter area as crews working for the Georgia Department of Transportation prepare to open a new exit ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy Road.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy (Exit 5) will be closed; two right lanes of southbound Ga. 400 will be closed from Abernathy to Hammond Drive; and westbound Abernathy will be closed from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400, GDOT said.

If all goes as planned, the new exit ramp to Abernathy will open at 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists are reminded that the ramp will start just after the North Springs MARTA station overpass, a half-mile earlier than before.

The work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange. Information: https://bit.ly/3kJORki

