Weekend lane closures precede new Ga. 400 exit ramp debut

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy (Exit 5) will be closed; two right lanes of southbound Ga. 400 will be closed from Abernathy to Hammond Drive; and westbound Abernathy will be closed from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400, GDOT said.

If all goes as planned, the new exit ramp to Abernathy will open at 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists are reminded that the ramp will start just after the North Springs MARTA station overpass, a half-mile earlier than before.