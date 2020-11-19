Weekend lane closures precede new Ga. 400 exit ramp debut

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic disruptions this weekend in the Sandy Springs/Perimeter area as crews working for the Georgia Department of Transportation prepare to open a new exit ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy Road.
From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy (Exit 5) will be closed; two right lanes of southbound Ga. 400 will be closed from Abernathy to Hammond Drive; and westbound Abernathy will be closed from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400, GDOT said.
If all goes as planned, the new exit ramp to Abernathy will open at 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists are reminded that the ramp will start just after the North Springs MARTA station overpass, a half-mile earlier than before.
The work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange. Information: https://bit.ly/3kJORki