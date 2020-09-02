VOTE: Who has the best burger in Sandy Springs?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Sandy Springs voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
When it comes to burger joints, Sandy Springs has a slew of options for residents to choose from. While there might be some overlap between the metro Atlanta city and its neighbor, Dunwoody, we’ve selected a few restaurants that don’t cross city lines.
From Grub Kitchen & Bar to the Rusty Nail Pub to Shake Shack, the latest Best of Sandy Springs poll wants to know who has the best burger in the city.
Don’t see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced September 25.