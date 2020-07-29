VOTE: What’s the best happy hour in Sandy Springs?

Just a short drive from Atlanta, Sandy Springs is bustling with businesses and great restaurants.
With so many choices in the area, residents and commuters have a lot of options when it comes to grabbing drinks after work.
The latest Best of Sandy Springs poll wants to know: What’s the best happy hour in the city? From classics like Ray’s on the River and Hammocks Trading Company to more unique options like Tupelo Honey and Under the Cork Tree, vote for your favorite watering hole to venture to once work is done.
Don’t see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced August 21.