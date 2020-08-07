X

Sandy Springs to spend nearly $3M for new fire apparatus

Sandy Springs will spend nearly $3 million acquiring two new pumpers and an aerial truck for the Fire Department. (ANDY SHARP/ AJC FILE)
Sandy Springs will spend nearly $3 million acquiring two new pumpers and an aerial truck for the Fire Department. (ANDY SHARP/ AJC FILE)

Credit: Andy Sharp

Credit: Andy Sharp

Sandy Springs | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved spending $2.95 million to acquire three new apparatus for the Fire Department, completing a program approved by the council in 2018 to replace department vehicles put in service in 2008 and 2013.

The order, placed with Ten-8 Fire and Safety Equipment of Georgia, consists of two Custom Pierce PUC pumpers; and one Pierce Ascendant, mid-mount platform, 100-foot aerial apparatus.

Two Quantum pumpers acquired in 2013 will be placed in reserve, as will the current Pierce platform vehicle at Fire Station No. 2, the city said.

“The Fire Department utilizes five pumpers and three aerials in citywide deployment,” the city said. “As the equipment is customized to fit the Fire Department’s needs, delivery of the new vehicles will take approximately 18 months.”

Information: https://bit.ly/2DnIe7C

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.