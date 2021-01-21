X

Sandy Springs to build back-up 911 Center

Operator Kelah Handley answers calls at Sandy Springs’ 911 dispatch center. The City Council has awarded a $198,334 contract to build a back-up 911 center on the fourth floor of City Hall. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
Sandy Springs
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Sandy Springs City Council has awarded at $198,334 contract to Rubio and Sons Interiors Inc. to build a backup 911 Center on the fourth floor of City Hall.

“This cost includes all of the structure and finishes of the project,” including connecting the center to emergency back-up generators and the HVAC system into the existing building automation system, staff said in a report to the council.

The city’s 911 services are provided by the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm), created in 2009 by Sandy Springs and Johns Creek. ChatComm operates out of a facility on Mt. Vernon Highway, with a backup center in Alpharetta.

“Unfortunately, metro-area traffic is not predictable, nor is an emergency,” said Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders. “Moving the backup center closer to the primary location reduces possible delays, should there be a need to operate from an alternative location.” Information: https://bit.ly/3bYj7Y4

