Sandy Springs to build back-up 911 Center

“This cost includes all of the structure and finishes of the project,” including connecting the center to emergency back-up generators and the HVAC system into the existing building automation system, staff said in a report to the council.

The city’s 911 services are provided by the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm), created in 2009 by Sandy Springs and Johns Creek. ChatComm operates out of a facility on Mt. Vernon Highway, with a backup center in Alpharetta.