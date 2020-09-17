Sandy Springs refinances $161.7M in long-term debt

Moody’s has maintained the city’s Aaa rating on its outstanding parity general obligation limited tax debt and Aaa issuer rating; while Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the city’s AA+ long-term rating, the city said.

“Both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s cited the city’s strong socioeconomic profile, consistent positive financial performance, ample reserves, and manageable fixed costs among the reasons for the confident ratings,” the city said.