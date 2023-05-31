X

Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber to host Drake House fashion show

Sandy Springs
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host the 11th Annual “Rockin’ the Runway” fashion show fundraiser to benefit The Drake House at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way.

Tickets ($45-80) include an assortment of small bites provided by local restaurants and one drink ticket.

All proceeds support the charity’s efforts to provide a lifeline of supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in North Metro Atlanta.

According to their website, The Drake House offers a variety of services to assist residents in their journey toward self-sufficiency including resume assistance, career advice, goal setting, as well as weekly educational programs on topics including relationship building, parenting, health and wellness and money management.

Tickets: www.citysprings.com/events/rockin-runway-benefiting-drake-house. Information: www.thedrakehouse.org.

