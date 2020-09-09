X

Sandy Springs OKs Heritage Building as polling site

Sandy Springs is offering the Fulton County elections office the use of the Heritage Building, 6110 Blue Stone Road, as a polling site for the November general election and subsequent run-off elections.
Sandy Springs is offering the Fulton County elections office the use of the Heritage Building, 6110 Blue Stone Road, as a polling site for the November general election and subsequent run-off elections.

Sandy Springs | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Heritage Building in Sandy Springs will be a new polling site for the November general election and subsequent runoffs, replacing a former site in the Hammond Park Gym.

The Sandy Springs City Council approved a resolution allowing the former home of Heritage Sandy Springs, 6110 Blue Stone Road, to be a polling site for precinct SS07A/B/C, according to a city announcement.

Fulton County elections will have access to the building at no charge Nov. 2-4 for the general election; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 for the general election/special runoff; and Jan. 4-6 for the general election runoff for federal offices.

“Due to the coronavirus, several traditional polling sites may not be available to use for this election,” the city said. Information: https://bit.ly/3gWRrSg

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.