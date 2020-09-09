Sandy Springs OKs Heritage Building as polling site

The Heritage Building in Sandy Springs will be a new polling site for the November general election and subsequent runoffs, replacing a former site in the Hammond Park Gym.
The Sandy Springs City Council approved a resolution allowing the former home of Heritage Sandy Springs, 6110 Blue Stone Road, to be a polling site for precinct SS07A/B/C, according to a city announcement.
Fulton County elections will have access to the building at no charge Nov. 2-4 for the general election; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 for the general election/special runoff; and Jan. 4-6 for the general election runoff for federal offices.
“Due to the coronavirus, several traditional polling sites may not be available to use for this election,” the city said. Information: https://bit.ly/3gWRrSg