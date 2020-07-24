X

Sandy Springs joins ‘One Million Trees’ initiative

Sandy Springs is partnering with Trees Atlanta in a program that seeks to preserve and plant 1 million trees in the Atlanta metro area by 2030.
Sandy Springs is partnering with Trees Atlanta in a program that seeks to preserve and plant 1 million trees in the Atlanta metro area by 2030.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

Sandy Springs | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Sandy Springs has accepted an invitation from Trees Atlanta to become a partner in the nonprofit’s One Million Trees initiative – an effort to protect and plant 1 million trees in the Atlanta metro area by 2030.

The Sandy Springs City Council approved a resolution that commits the city to educate the public about the initiative and the benefits of trees in general; develop a baseline inventory; maintain or expand tree-planting and seek opportunities to protect forested land; and regularly report progress to Trees Atlanta, according to a city announcement.

The city partnered with Trees Atlanta two years ago to plant trees in residential front yards, and the program was expanded last year to include trees in public rights of way. An estimated 1,000 trees have been planted since 2018, and the City Council has committed to planting at least 300 trees this year, the city said. To view the city’s progress: spr.gs/TreePlantings

Residents can sign up to participate in this fall’s plantings at: www.treesatlanta.org/yardtree

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.