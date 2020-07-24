Sandy Springs joins ‘One Million Trees’ initiative

The Sandy Springs City Council approved a resolution that commits the city to educate the public about the initiative and the benefits of trees in general; develop a baseline inventory; maintain or expand tree-planting and seek opportunities to protect forested land; and regularly report progress to Trees Atlanta, according to a city announcement.

The city partnered with Trees Atlanta two years ago to plant trees in residential front yards, and the program was expanded last year to include trees in public rights of way. An estimated 1,000 trees have been planted since 2018, and the City Council has committed to planting at least 300 trees this year, the city said. To view the city’s progress: spr.gs/TreePlantings