Sandy Springs installs sculpture finalists at City Green

Sandy Springs announced the installation of nine sculpture finalists in the second annual ArtSS in the Open Sculpture Competition.
The artworks, placed around the perimeter of the City Green at City Springs, were chosen through a juried process out of more than 260 entries received.
The sculpture finalists are "Billow" by Jacob Burmood; "Boreas" by Jonathan Bowling; "Flora Duet" by John Parker; "Groovy Peace Sign" by Joe and Terry Malesky; "He Always Carried It With Him" by Charlie Brouwer; "La Voyageur Qui Fait Son Nid" by Corrina Sephora; "Motion #1" and "Mountain Landscape" by Hanna Jubran; and "Specimen" by Joey Manson. For descriptions of each piece: https://citysprings.com/art
The exhibition will be on display until May 2021. At that time, at least one sculpture will be selected as the competition winner and purchased for the city’s outdoor art collection. Information: https://bit.ly/3hhL8cS