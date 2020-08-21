Sandy Springs installs sculpture finalists at City Green

The artworks, placed around the perimeter of the City Green at City Springs, were chosen through a juried process out of more than 260 entries received.

The sculpture finalists are "Billow" by Jacob Burmood; "Boreas" by Jonathan Bowling; "Flora Duet" by John Parker; "Groovy Peace Sign" by Joe and Terry Malesky; "He Always Carried It With Him" by Charlie Brouwer; "La Voyageur Qui Fait Son Nid" by Corrina Sephora; "Motion #1" and "Mountain Landscape" by Hanna Jubran; and "Specimen" by Joey Manson. For descriptions of each piece: https://citysprings.com/art