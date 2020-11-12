New Ga. 400 ramp to Abernathy opens soon

Weather permitting, another major permanent change to Perimeter-area driving happens 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, when a new ramp opens from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs.
As with the prior big change – the opening of the flyover ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to eastbound I-285 – drivers will need to watch for the exit ramp to Abernathy earlier than previously, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“Motorists on Ga. 400 southbound to Abernathy Road (Exit 5) will need to merge to the far right lane just after the North Springs MARTA station overpass,” GDOT said. “Advanced signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration.”
The work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange in North Fulton and DeKalb counties. Information: https://bit.ly/3eOMPOr