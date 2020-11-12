New Ga. 400 ramp to Abernathy opens soon

As with the prior big change – the opening of the flyover ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to eastbound I-285 – drivers will need to watch for the exit ramp to Abernathy earlier than previously, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Motorists on Ga. 400 southbound to Abernathy Road (Exit 5) will need to merge to the far right lane just after the North Springs MARTA station overpass,” GDOT said. “Advanced signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration.”