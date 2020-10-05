New flyover ramp opening at Ga. 400/I-285

Weather permitting, the ramp was scheduled to open Monday, replacing a loop ramp, according to an announcement by the Georgia Department of Transportation. “Signage will direct motorists through the new roadway and ramp configuration,” GDOT said.

To take the flyover, drivers heading south on Ga. 400 will merge to the farthest right-hand lane and enter the ramp just before the Hammond Drive overpass, GDOT said. “Motorists will travel on the over 80-foot-tall ramp until it merges with I-285 eastbound just before the Perimeter Center Parkway overpass.”