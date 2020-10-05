X

New flyover ramp opening at Ga. 400/I-285

Map depicts, in green, the new flyover ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to eastbound I-285, scheduled to open Monday, Oct. 5, in the Sandy Springs area of the top-end Perimeter. The existing loop ramp, in red, will be closed.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Sandy Springs | 30 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The top-end Perimeter area of North Fulton and DeKalb counties is getting a new flyover ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to eastbound I-285 as the first major, permanent traffic reconfiguration of the $800 million interchange reconstruction.

Weather permitting, the ramp was scheduled to open Monday, replacing a loop ramp, according to an announcement by the Georgia Department of Transportation. “Signage will direct motorists through the new roadway and ramp configuration,” GDOT said.

To take the flyover, drivers heading south on Ga. 400 will merge to the farthest right-hand lane and enter the ramp just before the Hammond Drive overpass, GDOT said. “Motorists will travel on the over 80-foot-tall ramp until it merges with I-285 eastbound just before the Perimeter Center Parkway overpass.”

A new ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285 is expected to open later this year. Information: https://bit.ly/3ne8Jyk

