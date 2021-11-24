Christmas events arriving in North Fulton

Works in Clay Winter Show at Art Center West: Dec. 2-11

AVE Holiday Pop-Up Show: Dec. 3-4

Candy Cane Fun Run: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3

Roswell Youth Theatre presents “Willie Wonka JR.”: Dec. 3-4

Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 4

Holly Jolly Family Fishing Derby: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 / register: bit.ly/3cE9GvN

Merry Market Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4

Lighting of Town Square: 5 p.m. Dec. 4

John Driskell Hopkins and Atlanta Pops Ensemble: 7 p.m. Dec. 5

Together Again artists exhibition: Dec. 10-18

Candy Cane Hunt: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10

“Santa’s Missing Mail” puppet shows: Dec. 17-18

“The North Pole Fa La La La Follies” puppet shows: Dec. 21-22

In person or online - The Michael O’Neal Singers: “It’s the Holiday Season.” 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $15 for ages 60+ and livestream, $20 for adults. Roswell United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. This program is sponsored in honor and memory of Beth Armstrong by her husband Larry and sons Scott and Matt. Masks are required and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at the door but no COVID-19 proof for children younger than 12. Tickets: mosingers.com/concert/holiday-season

In person and livestream: Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale. 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4 p.m. Dec. 12. $35 or $15 livestream for 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and seven days after this event. Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. In person requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and a mask fitting properly over nose and mouth. Livestream information: bit.ly/3l1IN9Q Tickets: bit.ly/3DMMfwh

Johns Creek Baptist Church: “In All of His Glory” with vocalist Babbie Mason and the JCBC Choir and Orchestra. 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta. No tickets are needed. jcbc.org

Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra: American Holiday Concert. 7 p.m. Dec. 11. $40 for two adults and two children, $18/adult, $15 for ages 62+, $9/student. St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta. The orchestra will accompany soprano Bevin Hill and the St. James UMC Choir. Masks will be required. Groups of more than six are asked to contact AlphaSO@AlpharettaSymphony.org before Dec. 1 for special pricing. Funding for this program is provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. Tickets: AlpharettaSymphony.org/events-1/american-holiday-concert

“The Nutcracker” and “Sugarplum Storytime” by the Metropolitan Ballet Theatre. Dec. 17-19 - 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 19. $25, $15. Blessed Trinity Catholic High School, 11320 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Celebrating 20 years of holiday tradition, the Alpharetta-based Metropolitan Ballet Theatre will present the full-length production of Tchaikovsky’s original. Then “Sugarplum Storytime” will allow children to meet the Sugarplum Fairy and all the characters from the Land of Sweets. Tickets: MetropolitanBallet.org/tickets