Authority to run Sandy Springs small business relief

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved having the Sandy Springs Development Authority administer the city's Small Business Relief Grant Program for local firms impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. CITY OF SANDY SPRINGS

Sandy Springs | 42 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved having the Sandy Springs Development Authority administer the city’s newly launched, Small Business Relief Grant Program.

The $1.2 million program seeks to help local firms survive the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage them to retain employees. Businesses will be required to sign a contract with the authority to ensure accountability, City Attorney Dan Lee said in a report to the council.

“Funds will be paid out as a reimbursement after all contract requirements are met by the business receiving the funds, including proper documentation of the expenditure of funds,” Lee said.

Money is available on a first-come, first-served basis to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides for grants of up to $5,000 for businesses with one employee; $10,000 for two to 10 employees; and $15,000 for 11 to 99 employees. Information: https://bit.ly/38alEeb

