Salsa, BBQ out of date at Taquizas Catalan

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Taquizas Catalan, a Mexican restaurant booth in a Duluth mall, scored 49/U on a recent routine health inspection. Its previous score was 91/A.

Barbecue and salsa made in-house were past their discard dates. Frozen fish was thawing in stagnant water, and a container of raw beef was in a hand sink.

Several foods in cold storage were at unsafe temperatures. Some were discarded, including raw chicken and beef, ceviche, and ground beef. Several salsas were relocated to the freezer to cool down.

The inspector said one of the coolers was not working correctly and needed repairing.

Among other violations, an employee did not wash their hands after handling raw fish, and personal medications were among the food and supplies.

Raw mussels, removed from their original container, did not have the shell stock tag. These identification tags must be kept on file for 90 days. The mussels were discarded.

In addition, parasite destruction documentation was not provided for the tilapia and catfish used for the ceviche.

Taquizas Catalan in the Santa Fe Mall, 3750 Venture Drive, will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
