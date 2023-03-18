S.A.F.E. space supports students

Hanson has also seen many in the 1,300-student school dealing with mental health issues and struggling to interact with family and classmates.

“Five classrooms on the school’s lower level were transformed into a calming oasis where students can decompress when they’re having a tough day or meet in small groups to handle conflicts,” Hanson said. “It’s also a place where we can bring in experts to help them.”

The Sandy Springs school is an ideal location for such a program, said Diahann Fulwider, the district’s S.A.F.E. coordinator.

“It was selected based on the needs of the community, and data showed there was a need for additional food pantries in that area,” she said. “And as a magnet school, North Springs draws kids from across the county, so it’s a melting pot with a need for these resources.”

School officials are working to get the word out about those resources that Hanson said are so far being well received.

“One thing the pandemic has changed is allowing people to understand it’s OK to ask for help,” he said. “We’ve had parents reach out and say, ‘We’re struggling, and I’m not too proud to ask how you can help me.’ Our social workers and teachers know which kids need help, and sometimes it’s as simple as getting food to take home for the weekend - something the kids jump at that.”

