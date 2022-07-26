ajc logo
Sabor A Mexico needed food safety manager

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayetteville Mexican restaurant, Sabor A Mexico, had no one in charge of food safety during a recent routine inspection. The manager wasn’t feeling well and went home but didn’t leave anyone in authority.

Hand sinks in the kitchen had items stored in the basins. One sink was missing paper towels, and another had no hand cleanser. Employee drinks without lids were throughout the food prep area. An over-the-counter pain relief medication was near food on the prep table.

Among other violations, many foods prepared for more than 24 hours were not date-marked. Raw meat was thawing on the counter. Cut tomatoes, pico de gallo, mole sauce, and cheese in various coolers were above safe temperatures.

The ice machine had an accumulation of mold and mildew-like substance inside.

Sabor A Mexico, 805 W. Lanier Ave., Fayetteville, scored 64/U and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 80/B.

