Sabor A Mexico needed food safety manager

Hand sinks in the kitchen had items stored in the basins. One sink was missing paper towels, and another had no hand cleanser. Employee drinks without lids were throughout the food prep area. An over-the-counter pain relief medication was near food on the prep table.

Among other violations, many foods prepared for more than 24 hours were not date-marked. Raw meat was thawing on the counter. Cut tomatoes, pico de gallo, mole sauce, and cheese in various coolers were above safe temperatures.