Rustico repeats food storage violations

Rustico Mexican Cuisine in Lawrenceville failed a recent routine inspection due of improper food storage, which could lead to cross-contamination of bacteria.
It was the restaurant’s third repeat violation with cold food storage. For example, raw chicken was above raw beef and cooked tamales, and uncooked pork was above French fries in the reach-in freezer.
In addition, all items had been removed from their original packaging and placed in plastic wrap or baggies. The freezer items were rearranged during the inspection to prevent cross-contamination and future violations.
Among other violations, the ice machine had a significant amount of black mold-like build-up near the ice shoot at the top of the ice bin.
Employees were not following the correct procedures for reheating hot foods. For example, instead of reheating beans rapidly on the stove, they were placed on a hot-hold unit.
Rustico Mexican Cuisine, 851 Oak Road, Lawrenceville, scored 62/U, down from a 91/A earned in June. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.
About the Author
Credit: Jenn Finch