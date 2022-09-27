ajc logo
X

Rustico repeats food storage violations

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Rustico Mexican Cuisine in Lawrenceville failed a recent routine inspection due of improper food storage, which could lead to cross-contamination of bacteria.

It was the restaurant’s third repeat violation with cold food storage. For example, raw chicken was above raw beef and cooked tamales, and uncooked pork was above French fries in the reach-in freezer.

In addition, all items had been removed from their original packaging and placed in plastic wrap or baggies. The freezer items were rearranged during the inspection to prevent cross-contamination and future violations.

Among other violations, the ice machine had a significant amount of black mold-like build-up near the ice shoot at the top of the ice bin.

Employees were not following the correct procedures for reheating hot foods. For example, instead of reheating beans rapidly on the stove, they were placed on a hot-hold unit.

Rustico Mexican Cuisine, 851 Oak Road, Lawrenceville, scored 62/U, down from a 91/A earned in June. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House20h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci

‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci / AJC

The Jolt: Republicans see cost of canceling student debt as campaign issue
3h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
36m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
36m ago
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
22m ago
‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago
‘He was so locked in’: Bryce Elder becomes first Braves rookie to pitch shutout since...
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top