Spirits and history go hand-in-hand

“While I was talking, one of the women said a curtain just opened. It shocked me at first and I said you’re kidding, but they were right, it did open.”

Other than October, the tours are on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the year. Sundays are open according to the owner.

There are five active guides. Wood prefers to keep the tours to about 40 people.

On a recent Sunday evening, there were two walking tours at the same time.

Several stories were shared about pananormal activity at each stop.

Walking up Sloan Street to the Founders Cemetery the neighborhood was quiet with sounds of rushing water.

The burial site of many founding families, including Roswell King, the founder of Roswell, is Founders Cemetery. What remains of the landscape is a small portion of the original grounds. Bodies are buried beneath modern streets and houses, according to the tour’s website.

Standing in front of the Voila Salon, once a residence of mill workers, a picture taken by one of the guests showed a haze in a corner of the image. The salon’s mailbox door opened once on its own and reports of smelling smoke and peanut butter were voiced by a few guests, however, no one in the group was smoking.

For more information, visit http://roswellghosttour.com/ or call (864) 517-0688.

The tour costs $20 per person ($10 for children 12 and under).

