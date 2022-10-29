ajc logo
Roswell votes in favor of RAMBO trail expansion

Roswell
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The volunteer-based Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Biking Organization (RAMBO) approached Roswell early this year about expanding the pump track areas at Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Road.

The pump track mountain bike area includes multiple line choices, large rollers and jumps for beginners to practice various obstacles that might be found on the larger mountain bike trails. RAMBO will expand the current pump track area with new features and activities for beginner riders including new dirt rollers and berms, boulders and bridges, skinnies and ladders.

As part of RAMBO’s agreement with the city, any trail modifications or improvements must be approved by the city’s Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department Director. The Director recently tentatively granted approval pending review by the Recreation Commission, which has now also approved the plan.

The project will not create any financial burden on the city. Funds will come from RAMBO, grants and donations. The project should proceed once all necessary permits are obtained through the Community Development department.

