Roswell to hold household hazardous waste collection

Roswell residents seeking a safe place to dispose of toxic substances will have an opportunity to do so in November at a household hazardous waste collection.
The event, for residents only — no commercial entities — is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Public Works/Transportation/Fire facilities at 1810 Hembree Road.
Participants must show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, and must stay in their vehicles. Items must be together in a cardboard box, bag or other receptacle, and in a vehicle’s trunk, rear or truck bed to be removed by staff.
Acceptable items include paint thinner and turpentine, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, household cleaners, propane gas cylinders and gasoline. Unacceptable items include latex and oil-based paints, used motor or vegetable oil, and fluorescent light bulbs.
Information, and a complete list of items: https://bit.ly/2TbQADJ