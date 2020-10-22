Roswell sets virtual meetings on comprehensive plan

“These workshops will gather important input from the public on three focus areas around town,” said Jackie Deibel, Roswell’s Planning and Zoning Director. “By focusing on these areas, we can drill down into the specific vision people want for the city.”

Two Zoom workshops a day are planned on consecutive Thursdays this month and in November: a lunch session from noon to 1 p.m., on an overall vision for an area; and an evening session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. , on possible redevelopment. Focus areas are Ga. 9/Holcomb Bridge, Oct. 29; Ga. 400/Holcomb Bridge, Nov. 5; and Old Alabama Road/Holcomb Bridge, Nov. 12.