Roswell sets virtual meetings on comprehensive plan

Roswell residents are invited to six virtual workshops on the Holcomb Bridge Road corridor for the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a document that will guide future growth and development in the community.
“These workshops will gather important input from the public on three focus areas around town,” said Jackie Deibel, Roswell’s Planning and Zoning Director. “By focusing on these areas, we can drill down into the specific vision people want for the city.”
Two Zoom workshops a day are planned on consecutive Thursdays this month and in November: a lunch session from noon to 1 p.m., on an overall vision for an area; and an evening session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. , on possible redevelopment. Focus areas are Ga. 9/Holcomb Bridge, Oct. 29; Ga. 400/Holcomb Bridge, Nov. 5; and Old Alabama Road/Holcomb Bridge, Nov. 12.
Pre-registration is required, to coronaj@pondco.com. Information: https://bit.ly/2HmH7GT