Roswell sets hearing on updated Opportunity Zone map

A virtual public hearing on an updated Opportunity Zone map for Roswell, designating where businesses could qualify for state job tax credits for new hires, will be held during the City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Oct. 13. AJC FILE

Roswell | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Roswell has set a virtual public hearing Tuesday on a proposed, updated map of the city’s Opportunity Zone, where qualified businesses can receive a maximum state job tax credit of $3,500 per new hire.

The hearing is to take place during the City Council meeting, to start at 7 p.m. The Zoom link can be found at: https://bit.ly/2GOqrba

The new map eliminates the Old Town Roswell area, much of the medical center/Mansell Road area, and some parcels that have received substantial reinvestment, according to the draft Urban Redevelopment Plan Update by consultant RKG Associates Inc.

At the same time, the Opportunity Zone “has expanded along Holcomb Bridge Road east of Ga. 400 towards Gwinnett County to include aging, underperforming commercial assets,” the update says. To view the plan: https://bit.ly/3nGzAn8.

Public comments can be emailed in advance of the hearing to: awakefield@roswellgov.com

Information: https://bit.ly/30BE5pb

