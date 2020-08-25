Roswell seeks workers for AmeriCorps after-school program

Roswell and the nonprofit STAR House Foundation are seeking applicants to work with children in an after-school program funded by a $77,099 AmeriCorps grant.
The program’s goals are to build literacy proficiency, provide homework support, and assist with STEM activities and health and wellness programming.
The city and STAR seek 24 new AmeriCorps members to work with students four days a week during the school year. Participants will receive a biweekly living allowing of $150 and be eligible, upon successful completion of service, to receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award of $1,311.
AmeriCorps members also are expected to work with parents, enlist additional volunteers for STAR House where possible, and serve the community on nationally recognized days of service. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30. Information: Megan Boynton, grant project coordinator, 770-817-6715, mboynton@roswellgov.com or https://bit.ly/3iYD1SX