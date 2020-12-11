X

Roswell seeks resident input for downtown parking survey

The Roswell Downtown Development Authority invites residents to take an online survey on parking as it seeks to address the issue on downtown streets, particularly Restaurant Row along Canton Street. Photo credit Adrianne Murchison
Roswell | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Roswell residents have an opportunity to make their feelings known about downtown parking – particularly along Canton Street’s Restaurant Row – in a survey that’s open for comments until Monday, Dec. 21.

The Roswell Downtown Development Authority says its parking assessment seeks to address acute demand periods to improve efficiency and availability; identify policies or strategies to help the city better manage existing parking; and ensure there’s parking to accommodate new economic and business growth.

Meetings with key stakeholders are planned, the authority said, adding, “This is your chance for your voice to also be heard about parking-related needs.”

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. To take it: https://bit.ly/37M1tD3

Information: https://bit.ly/3n5xAE7

