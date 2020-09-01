Roswell seeks applicants for Historic Gateway advisory panel

Roswell is seeking residents and business owners to serve on the Historic Gateway Citizens Advisory Committee for the Historic Gateway project, South Atlanta Street (Ga. 9) between Marietta Highway (Ga. 120) and the Chattahoochee River bridge.
The street and its reversible lanes will be replaced with a four-lane thoroughfare with trails, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings; a grade separation at South Atlanta and Azalea Drive/Riverside Road; and roundabouts at South Atlanta and Church and Chattahoochee/King streets. To view the plan: https://bit.ly/34OodSP
The citizens committee will give input on visual enhancements, “such as types of trees in the median and landscaping inside a roundabout, preferred lighting and types of street lamps, and aesthetic considerations such as color and texture for retaining walls and roundabout truck aprons,” the city said.
The application deadline is Sept. 30. Information: https://bit.ly/2EBLnRC