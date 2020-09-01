Roswell seeks applicants for Historic Gateway advisory panel

The street and its reversible lanes will be replaced with a four-lane thoroughfare with trails, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings; a grade separation at South Atlanta and Azalea Drive/Riverside Road; and roundabouts at South Atlanta and Church and Chattahoochee/King streets. To view the plan: https://bit.ly/34OodSP

The citizens committee will give input on visual enhancements, “such as types of trees in the median and landscaping inside a roundabout, preferred lighting and types of street lamps, and aesthetic considerations such as color and texture for retaining walls and roundabout truck aprons,” the city said.