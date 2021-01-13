Roswell OKs $768K contract to enlarge City Hall pond

The Dickerson Group Inc. submitted the lower of two bids for the work and was awarded the contract. The enlarged pond would be a stormwater facility shared with an adjacent hotel and the Southern Post mixed-use development, according to a staff report to the council.

The project includes installing a maintenance access road to the bottom of the pond, removing about 50 trees, dredging and re-grading the existing pond, replacing an outlet control structure, demolishing 45 feet of an existing retaining wall, and extending the wall 43 feet to the south and 89 feet to the southwest to increase storage capacity, staff said.