Roswell, Hispanic business chamber announce partnership

A “virtual kickoff event” is planned for 9 a.m., Aug. 20, when a memorandum of understanding is signed to officially establish the partnership. Joint events, webinars, educational programs and other opportunities for Hispanic business owners in Roswell are planned.

“We will provide a variety of educational events and access to resources to Hispanic businesses and especially, opportunities to develop relationships between Hispanic and non-Hispanic businesses,” said Gabriel Vaca, interim president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber.