Roswell, Hispanic business chamber announce partnership

Roswell Inc and the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership of the two organizations to support current and aspiring Hispanic business owners in the North Fulton city.
A “virtual kickoff event” is planned for 9 a.m., Aug. 20, when a memorandum of understanding is signed to officially establish the partnership. Joint events, webinars, educational programs and other opportunities for Hispanic business owners in Roswell are planned.
“We will provide a variety of educational events and access to resources to Hispanic businesses and especially, opportunities to develop relationships between Hispanic and non-Hispanic businesses,” said Gabriel Vaca, interim president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber.
“We are excited about our new partnership ... and look forward to seeing all the positive ways this collaboration will help us better support Hispanic businesses and entrepreneurs in our city,” said Steve Stroud, executive director of Roswell Inc, economic development entity for the city of Roswell.
Information: roswellinc.org or ghcc.org