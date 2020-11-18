Roswell hikes budget for Big Creek Parkway land acquisitions

The Roswell City Council has approved adding to the $2.2 million budget for right-of-way acquisitions for Phase 1 of the Big Creek Parkway project.
The increased spending is for the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road (Ga. 140) at Warsaw Road, as well as improvements along Warsaw, according to a staff report.
“Currently, 26 of the 28 parcels on the project have been closed,” staff said. “In order to finalize the right-of-way for the project and close the remaining two parcels, it is requested to increase the not-to-exceed-value by $126,149.”
The award of a construction contract is expected to be completed by December, staff said. The Big Creek Project, a TSPLOST-funded undertaking, is intended to relieve congestion along Holcomb Bridge by creating a parallel corridor, Big Creek Parkway, between Warsaw and Old Alabama roads.