Roswell Arts Fund hosts photography installations outdoors

The Arts Fund said it partnered with the Hagan Foundation and Getty Images Gallery to solicit photos from around the country on themes from the Roswell Public Art Master Plan: “We Are Our Colors,” “We Are Our River” and “We Are Forward Thinking.”

Some 30 to 40 images will be printed on 4-by-3-foot vinyl banner mesh material and displayed in East Village, on MARTA bus shelters, and in the area between City Hall and Canton Street.