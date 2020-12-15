Roswell Arts Fund hosts photography installations outdoors

The Roswell City Council has given its permission for the Roswell Arts Fund to mount “Roswell in Print,” a photography exhibition outdoors, on City Hall grounds for one of three “Explorations.”
The Arts Fund said it partnered with the Hagan Foundation and Getty Images Gallery to solicit photos from around the country on themes from the Roswell Public Art Master Plan: “We Are Our Colors,” “We Are Our River” and “We Are Forward Thinking.”
Some 30 to 40 images will be printed on 4-by-3-foot vinyl banner mesh material and displayed in East Village, on MARTA bus shelters, and in the area between City Hall and Canton Street.
“Exploration One: We Are Our Colors” opened Dec. 11 and runs through February in the East Village Shopping Center, 2640 Holcomb Bridge Road. Selected works will be offered for sale, with 70% of the proceeds going directly to the artists. Information: https://bit.ly/3oHdBw1