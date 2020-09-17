Roswell approves $639K in Tree Bank Fund projects

The fund, consisting of donations made in lieu of planting replacement trees, are for planting and maintaining trees and other applicable landscaping for public benefit on public property; or on private property with a public easement, staff said in a report to the council.

Project funds are allocated in three categories: transportation, 28%; recreation and parks, 41%; and environmental/public works, 31%. Examples include Hardscrabble Green Loop Project landscaping; Roswell Area Park and Big Creek Park storm water maintenance plantings; and City Hall water quality improvements and pond expansion.