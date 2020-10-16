Roswell advances Willeo bridge replacement project

The Roswell City Council has allocated $70,000 and given staff blanket approval of all right-of-way services to expedite land acquisitions for the Willeo Road bridge project.
The bridge, over Willeo Creek, is to be replaced as a joint project with Cobb County, staff said in a report to the council. Construction costs estimated at $2.6 million will be split 50/50, and work is to begin next spring or summer.
“There are three parcels within the Roswell city limits that are impacted by the project where the city of Roswell will need to acquire either right-of-way, permanent easement, or temporary easement,” staff said.
The existing bridge is a two-lane, 22-foot-wide, 120-foot-long structure built in 1960 with substandard guardrail attachments directly to the bridge deck, staff said. Besides addressing this issue, the new bridge will provide for a pedestrian connection to a sidewalk along Lower Roswell Road.