North Fulton charity seeks muralist to paint storage container

Arts Alpharetta has issued a call on behalf of North Fulton Community Charities for an artist/painter willing to donate his or her services to create a mural outside the charity’s recently renovated thrift store at 11270 Elkins Road, Roswell.
The canvas is a green storage container NFCC uses as storage and for purchases awaiting delivery or pick-up. The charity seeks an artist or group of artists to paint a mural in keeping with its mission of providing emergency services to prevent homelessness and hunger.
The design, requested to “be free of political expression,” would have to be pre-approved by the organization’s executive director and directors of its thrift store and thrift operations.
The mural area measures 39 feet wide by 7 feet 7 inches tall. NFCC will provide materials, such as paints and brushes. The painting would qualify as an in-kind charitable donation. Information: tadams@nfcchelp.org