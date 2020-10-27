X

North Fulton charity seeks muralist to paint storage container

A green storage container next to the North Fulton Community Charities thrift store in Roswell is a potential canvas for an artist willing to donate his or her services to paint a mural on its side.

Credit: North Fulton Community Charities

Roswell | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Arts Alpharetta has issued a call on behalf of North Fulton Community Charities for an artist/painter willing to donate his or her services to create a mural outside the charity’s recently renovated thrift store at 11270 Elkins Road, Roswell.

The canvas is a green storage container NFCC uses as storage and for purchases awaiting delivery or pick-up. The charity seeks an artist or group of artists to paint a mural in keeping with its mission of providing emergency services to prevent homelessness and hunger.

The design, requested to “be free of political expression,” would have to be pre-approved by the organization’s executive director and directors of its thrift store and thrift operations.

The mural area measures 39 feet wide by 7 feet 7 inches tall. NFCC will provide materials, such as paints and brushes. The painting would qualify as an in-kind charitable donation. Information: tadams@nfcchelp.org

