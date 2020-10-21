New Roswell website is portal to volunteer opportunities

The site, www.roswellgov.com/Volunteer, is a portal listing service opportunities through local nonprofit organizations that are members of the city’s Nonprofit Partnership Program – meaning they’ve been vetted to ensure their services directly benefit the community, according to a city announcement.

“Now, more than ever, people are looking for ways to support their neighbors,” said Mayor Lori Henry. “The city of Roswell is excited to help connect those interested in volunteering with the wonderful nonprofits that serve our community.”