New Roswell website is portal to volunteer opportunities

Roswell has rolled out a “Volunteer Roswell” website where residents willing to give their time, talent and energy for good causes can view volunteer opportunities throughout the North Fulton city.
The site, www.roswellgov.com/Volunteer, is a portal listing service opportunities through local nonprofit organizations that are members of the city’s Nonprofit Partnership Program – meaning they’ve been vetted to ensure their services directly benefit the community, according to a city announcement.
“Now, more than ever, people are looking for ways to support their neighbors,” said Mayor Lori Henry. “The city of Roswell is excited to help connect those interested in volunteering with the wonderful nonprofits that serve our community.”
Nonprofits interested in joining the Partnership Program can visit www.roswellgov.com/NPP
Information: https://bit.ly/355icjh