Mobile Career Center cancels visits to Roswell

Future visits to Roswell by WorkSource Fulton’s Mobile Career Center have been called off due to mechanical issues with the vehicle, the city announced.
“All remaining Roswell dates for WorkSource Fulton’s Mobile Career Center have been postponed,” the city said. “Unfortunately, WorkSource Fulton does not yet know if/when they will be able to reschedule dates in Roswell.”
The Mobile Career Center — essentially, a jobs placement workshop on wheels — offers to help residents with their job searches, resume writing, interviews and career enhancement. Its next visit to Roswell would have been Tuesday at Hembree Park.
“If you are looking for career-related support, you can learn more about WorkSource Fulton’s services at ATLWorks.org,” Roswell said.
